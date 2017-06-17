 Muslim ‘peace march’ against terrorism held in Germany | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 17, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Muslim ‘peace march’ against terrorism held in Germany

A Muslim “peace march” against terrorism has been held in the German city of Cologne but has drawn fewer participants than organizers had hoped for.

world Updated: Jun 17, 2017 23:45 IST
Muslims
Demonstrators hold up a large banner reading:"Muslims and friends against terror and violence" as they take part in a so-called "Ramadan Peace March" of Muslims and friends against terrorism and violence in Cologne, western Germany, on June 17, 2017. (AFP Photo)

A Muslim “peace march” against terrorism has been held in the German city of Cologne but has drawn fewer participants than organizers had hoped for.

The dpa news agency reported that a few hundred people gathered for the demonstration on Saturday, with placards such as “Together against terror” and “Hatred makes the earth hell,” and the crowd later grew to over 1,000.

The organizers had expected several thousand protesters.

The country’s biggest Islamic association had refused to take part in the march. The Turkish-Islamic Union argued it would send the wrong signal by suggesting that international terrorism is mainly a Muslim problem. It also said Muslims observing the Ramadan fast couldn’t be expected to march for hours in summer temperatures.

That stance drew criticism from the government, which welcomed the march.

more from world

Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Designed for success – Manav Rachna focuses on industry-oriented management programmes
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you