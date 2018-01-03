My nuclear button is bigger, more powerful and it works: Trump to Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump responded to Kim Jong Un’s threat about always having the nuclear button on his desk by warning the North Korean leader that the US nuclear button is “much bigger” and “more powerful”.

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!” Trump tweeted on Tuesday.

During his New Year’s Day televised address, Kim had said, “The entire mainland of the US is within the range of our nuclear weapons and the nuclear button is always on the desk of my office. They should accurately be aware that this is not a threat but a reality.”

Trump’s tweet marked the latest round in an exchange of insults and taunts by the two leaders against the backdrop of rising tensions on the Korean peninsula.

However, Kim had also referred to a peaceful resolution with South Korea in his address, marking a break from the aggressive rhetoric from North Korea.

Trump had referred to Kim’s effort to break the ice with South Korea in another tweet on Tuesday and said the gesture by the North Korean leader is “perhaps” good news or “perhaps not”.

During a White House news briefing, spokesperson Sarah Sanders said the US continues to see North Korea as a global threat and seeks a solution to the tensions while keeping “all of our options on the table”.

Trump has repeatedly taunted and insulted the North Korean leader on Twitter. He has called Kim “Little Rocket Man”. The North Korean government had responded to this by calling Trump a “dotard”.

Trump had responded to this insult by tweeting that he would never call Kim “short and fat”.

