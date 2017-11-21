Myanmar hopes for deal with Bangladesh on Rohingya refugees: Suu Kyi

Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi said on Tuesday she hopes talks with Bangladesh this week will result in a memorandum of understanding on the “safe return” of Rohingya Muslims who fled to Bangladesh in the past three months.

A military clearance operation launched in Myanmar’s Rakhine State has driven more than 600,000 Rohingya out of the Buddhist-majority country since late August.

Suu Kyi spoke to reporters at the end of a meeting of senior officials at an Asia-Europe Meeting, or ASEM, in Myanmar’s capital Naypyitaw, where the crisis in Rakhine was discussed on the sidelines of official talks.