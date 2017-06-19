 NASA telescope finds 10 more planets that could have life | world-news | Hindustan Times
NASA telescope finds 10 more planets that could have life

NASA says it has seen a total of 49 planets in the Goldilocks zone for possible life.

world Updated: Jun 19, 2017 22:14 IST
NASA telescope
NASA's planet-hunting Kepler spacecraft operating in a new mission profile called K2. (File Photo)

NASA said its planet-hunting telescope has found 10 new planets outside our solar system that are likely the right size and temperature to potentially have life on them.

As the Kepler telescope finished its main mission, NASA announced on Monday that it has seen a total of 49 planets in the Goldilocks zone for possible life. And it only looked in a tiny part of the galaxy.

Kepler scientist Mario Perez said that means that “we are probably not alone” because four years of data show how common Earth-like planets can be. Outside scientists agreed that this is a boost in the hope for life elsewhere.

NASA said several of the 10 new potentially habitable planets circle stars similar in size to our sun.

NASA also announced 219 new planets.

