Nawaz Sharif forms special panel for clearance of Indian films

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Monday formed a special committee for the clearance of Indian movies to be screened in the country, according to a report.

The move came days after cinema owners in Pakistan resumed screening of Indian films, ending a self-imposed “temporary suspension” of more than two months.

The panel would include minister of state for information and broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, advisor to the prime minister Irfan Siddiqui, film censor board chairman Mubashir Hasan and a representative from an intelligence agency, Geo News reported quoting sources.

Secretary commerce Azmat Ranjha would serve as the secretary of the committee that will be responsible for clearing the films to be screened in the country, the report said.

Cinemas across Pakistan had stopped screening Indian movies in September last year after the Indian Army conducted “surgical strikes” across the Line of Control (LoC) that came in the wake of the September 18 terror strike in Uri that claimed the lives of 18 Indian soldiers.