Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom Nawaz diagnosed with throat cancer

Kulsoom Nawaz, the wife of Pakistan’s former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, has been diagnosed with throat cancer, doctors in the United Kingdom told a news channel on Tuesday.

Kulsoom has filed nomination papers to contest elections on the seat that fell vacant after Nawaz Sharif was disqualified by the Supreme Court on July 28. According to Geo News, Kulsoom abruptly left for London for a medical checkup while her nomination papers were being scrutinised.

Doctors treating the former premier’s wife have said that her cancer can be treated and that her treatment will begin in a few days.

Kulsoom was expected to actively contest the elections but it is now believed that their daughter Maryam will campaign for her mother instead.

The news comes as a setback to the Sharif family — after the 1999 coup by Pervez Musharraf, she had led the PML-N party while husband was placed under arrest by the military..