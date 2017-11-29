 NBC News fires Matt Lauer for sexual misconduct | world-news | Hindustan Times
NBC News fires Matt Lauer for sexual misconduct

NBC said it was “presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident”.

world Updated: Nov 29, 2017 17:59 IST
NBC Today Show host Matt Lauer.
NBC Today Show host Matt Lauer.(Reuters File)

NBC News fired Matt Lauer, the host of its popular Today show, after receiving a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace, the network announced on Wednesday.

“While it is the first complain about his behaviour in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” NBC said in a statement.

