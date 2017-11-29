NBC News fires Matt Lauer for sexual misconduct

NBC News fired Matt Lauer, the host of its popular Today show, after receiving a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behaviour in the workplace, the network announced on Wednesday.

Matt Lauer has been terminated from NBC News. On Monday night, we received a detailed complaint from a colleague about inappropriate sexual behavior in the workplace by Matt Lauer. As a result, we’ve decided to terminate his employment. pic.twitter.com/1A3UAZpvPb — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 29, 2017

“While it is the first complain about his behaviour in the over twenty years he’s been at NBC News, we were also presented with reason to believe this may not have been an isolated incident,” NBC said in a statement.