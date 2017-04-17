Nepal declares public holidays, no-fly zone for president’s visit to India

Nepal government has declared two public holidays- Monday and Friday- during the departure and return of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari who embarks on a state visit to India.

Also, Tribhuvan International Airport has declared no-fly zones for 35 minutes from 10:30am to 11:05am on Monday to ensure security of the president.

The trend of announcing the public holiday was nixed by Madha Kumar Nepal-led government when the former President Ram Baran Yadav visited India in 2010.

Law Minister Ajay Shankar Nayak informed that as per the custom , public holidays are given whenever a head of state embarks on an official visit to any nation.

President Bhandari, who assumed the post following the promulgation of the new constitution in Nepal, is visiting India at the official invitation of her Indian counterpart Pranab Mukherjee.

President Bhandari will be accompanied by her daughter and a delegation that includes women parliament members representing various political parties, two former MPs and senior officials .

No memorandum of understating wll be signed, said the Nepal government a day ahead of the trip, as this is a goodwill visit mainly focused on consolidating and strengthening bilateral ties.