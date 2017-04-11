Nepal moves new constitution amendment, Madhesis boycott House

Nepal government on Tuesday tabled a new constitution amendment bill in Parliament hoping to address demands of Madhes-based parties and pave the way for them to participate in the upcoming local polls.

But the Madhes-based parties boycotted the regular proceeding of the House, saying the fresh proposals did not address their concerns.

The proposal tabled in the House stated that changes in federal boundaries, a key demand of the Madhesis, will be examined by a new federal restructuring commission.