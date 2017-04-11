 Nepal moves new constitution amendment, Madhesis boycott House | world-news | Hindustan Times
Nepal moves new constitution amendment, Madhesis boycott House

world Updated: Apr 11, 2017 20:33 IST
Anil Giri
Nepal constitution

Madheshi people protest against the new constitution of Nepal and calling it a black day, in Nepalgunj, Nepal, on September 23, 2015. (HT File Photo)

Nepal government on Tuesday tabled a new constitution amendment bill in Parliament hoping to address demands of Madhes-based parties and pave the way for them to participate in the upcoming local polls.

But the Madhes-based parties boycotted the regular proceeding of the House, saying the fresh proposals did not address their concerns.

The proposal tabled in the House stated that changes in federal boundaries, a key demand of the Madhesis, will be examined by a new federal restructuring commission.

