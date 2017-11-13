Nepal scraps award of 1200-MW hydropower project to Chinese firm

Nepal on Monday scrapped the award of a 1,200-MW hydropower project to a Chinese state-owned company, with deputy prime minister Kamal Thapa saying the agreement for the venture was signed recklessly.

The decision to scrap the agreement for the Budhi Gandaki hydropower project with Gezhouba Group was made during a meeting of the cabinet.

Thapa, who is also chairman of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), tweeted that the agreement for the project was signed “recklessly and shadily” with a Chinese group. He said the contract was scrapped on the directives of several parliamentary committees.

Opposition parties had criticised the decision by the government of former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” to award the project to the Chinese firm in May, saying it went against Nepal’s interests.

The opposition had also criticised the decision to award the project without competitive bidding. The project is estimated to cost more than $1.6 billion.

The major shareholder in Gezhouba Group is state-owned China Gezhouba Group Corporation.

The cabinet meeting also extended the deadline for submitting financial closure for two Indian companies – GMR Energy and Sutluj, which have been awarded two hydropower projects of 900 MW each but are facing several bottlenecks such as compensation, land acquisition and forest clearance.

Both Prachanda and his predecessor, KP Sharma Oli, had sought Chinese investment in key projects during their visits to Beijing.