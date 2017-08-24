 Nepali woman attacked in New York, thrown on metro track | world-news | Hindustan Times
Nepali woman attacked in New York, thrown on metro track

Police described the attacker “as a black man in his 20s”.

world Updated: Aug 24, 2017 09:11 IST
Kamala Shrestha received a head injury after she was attacked at an underground metro station in the East Village area in New York.
Kamala Shrestha received a head injury after she was attacked at an underground metro station in the East Village area in New York.(Shutterstock/Representative image)

A woman of Nepali origin was attacked at a local underground metro station in the East Village area in New York and thrown on to the rail track, but was saved when two people pulled her to safety before a train came along, according to media reports.

Kamala Shrestha, 49, received a head injury in the Tuesday night attack and was taken to a hospital, the New York Daily News reported.

Police described the attacker “as a black man in his 20s,” the newspaper said. He walked out of the subway station in the East Village area of the city and escaped.

“Oh my God, I got a new life today,” the newspaper quoted her as saying from the hospital. “I feel good, actually. I almost died today.”

“I didn’t want to die. I yelled for someone,” she said and two men came to her rescue and pulled her out.

Her husband, Nam Lal Srestha, told WNBC TV that they want to find the two men who rescued her. “They saved my wife’s life,” he said.

