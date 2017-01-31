 Netanyahu downplays row with Mexico over building of wall, hails ‘good’ ties | world-news | Hindustan Times
Netanyahu downplays row with Mexico over building of wall, hails ‘good’ ties

world Updated: Jan 31, 2017 18:53 IST
AFP, Jerusalem
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the ties between Israel and Mexico are stronger than any passing disagreement or misunderstanding, a reference to the row between the nations over the order of building a wall along the Mexican border by US. (REUTERS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu downplayed a spat with Mexico over US President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall Tuesday, saying the countries’ relations were stronger than a “passing” row.

Netanyahu wrote on Twitter that Israel “will continue to have good relations” with Mexico.

“I believe our ties are stronger than any passing disagreement or misunderstanding,” he added.

Mexico demanded an apology after Netanyahu tweeted last week in support of Trump’s proposed wall spanning the Mexican border, saying a similar plan along Israel’s southern frontier had been a success.

Netanyahu did not apologise, saying he did not comment on US-Mexico relations in the original tweet.

But he said he had a “long, fruitful and very friendly relationship” with Mexico’s President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin will speak with Pena Nieto on Tuesday, a source close to him said, as the two countries seek to calm the row.

Rivlin, who comes from Netanyahu’s Likud party, is expected to stress the importance of the relationship between the two countries, the source said on condition of anonymity.

Pena Nieto cancelled a planned meeting with Trump over the proposed wall.

