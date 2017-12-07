Netanyahu says Trump ‘bound himself forever’ with Jerusalem’s history

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says President Donald Trump “bound himself forever” to the history of Jerusalem by recognizing the city as Israel’s capital.

Netanyahu claimed other states are considering following the U.S. lead and recognizing Jerusalem. He spoke on Thursday at the Foreign Ministry.

Netanyahu says that “we are already in contact with other states that will make a similar recognition.”

He says the “time has come” and expressed confidence that others will follow suit and move their embassies to Jerusalem.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said it will be deploying additional troops to the West Bank ahead of Friday, when mass Palestinian protests are anticipated in response to Trump’s move.

The army statement on Thursday says it will deploy several battalions to the territory while other troops have been put on alert to address “possible developments.”

Palestinians went on strike across the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip on Thursday and protests are expected on Friday after midday prayers.