 No change in US position on North Korea talks: Nikki Haley
Jan 07, 2018-Sunday
Haley said Kim Jong Un would first need to stop weapons testing.

world Updated: Jan 07, 2018 23:22 IST
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a UN Security Council meeting concerning the situation in Iran, January 5, 2018 in New York City. (AFP)

President Donald Trump’s UN ambassador says the administration hasn’t changed its conditions regarding talks with North Korea amid growing tensions over the North’s nuclear and missile programs.

Ambassador Nikki Haley is making clear North Korean leader Kim Jong Un would first need to stop weapons testing.

Trump said on Saturday that he was open to talking to Kim.

Haley tells ABC’s “This Week” that there’s “no turnaround” in the US position. She says Trump was reiterating “a lot of things have to happen before that actually takes place.”

Haley points to a stop to testing as well as discussion about banning the North’s nuclear weapons.

