No clue on ex-Pak colonel as reports link his disappearance in Nepal to Kulbhushan row

Pakistani officials in Nepal said they have not been able to make any headway on Habib Zahir, a former colonel in the Pakistani Army who went missing in the country last week.

Media reports suggested that his disappearance was some kind of operation carried out by Indian agencies in the backdrop of the death sentence given by a Pakistani court to Kulbhushan Jadhav, a former Indian Navy official for alleged espionage, but no substantive clue to this extent has been established.

Authorities are trying their best to locate the missing Pakistani national but no progress has been made as of Thursday, spokesperson of Nepal Police SSP Sarbendra Khanal told HT.

A Pakistani embassy official in Kathmandu said on condition of anonymity that no significant development has been reported about his whereabouts.

Pakistani embassy in Kathmandu formally approached Nepal government on Sunday on the disappearance of Zahir somewhere in Bhairawaha, near Lumbini, where he was last seen on April 6.

CCTV footage showed one person receiving Zahir at Bhairawaha airport upon his arrival, but are clueless as to where he was taken, security sources told HT.

The footage showed him coming out with hand baggage and backpack and leaving outside the airport, where he was received by the person, who some reports identified as Javed Ansari.

They were seen speaking with some taxi drivers but investigators could not zero in on which cab they hired.

Some sources say the firm he had applied for a job for UN in Lumbini, its phone number, website and twitter handle were suspended immediately after he went missing. Others say he went missing from somewhere near the Nepal- India border.

There are also claims that the website he applied in and the ‘fake phone contact’ made to him by one Mark Thompson were being operated from India.

According to initial investigations, Thompson, a recruiter from Start Solutions, had contacted him through email in March and offered him the positions of vice-president and zonal director (security) with salary ranging from $3,500 to $8,000.

On behalf of Thompson, he was received by one Javed Ansari, whose nationality is not ascertained.

Nepali authorities are trying to dig out exactly from where the website and phone calls originated, and to trace out other evidence in the case. The former colonel had been working in Faisalabad since his retirement from the army in 2014.