No cover for Trump: Time, Economist, New Yorker open fire over white supremacy defence

If he looked at news stands this week, US president Donald Trump would certainly not be happy. The covers of leading magazines such as the New Yorker, Economist and Time sharply criticised the president over his defence of a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that ended in the murder of Heather Heyer.

The Economist’s cover shows Donald Trump holding up a Ku Klux Klan hood as a megaphone. The KKK, which first reared its ugly head in late 1860s, is a white-supremacist movement, with a history of violence against African Americans. The Klansmen typically wore pointy white hats with slits for eyes and white hoods.

The accompanying editorial is equally scathing, calling Trump a “politically inept, morally barren and temperamentally unfit for office.”

Our cover this week pic.twitter.com/lYD3HLXvSC — The Economist (@TheEconomist) August 17, 2017

The cover of the New Yorker also makes a strong connection between Trump and white supremacy. The KKK’s signature hood pops up here too, this time as the sail of a ship that Trump’s sailing in. The cover is simply titled ‘Blowhard’. David Plunkett, the artist behind the cover told the New Yorker, “ President Trump’s weak pushback to hate groups—as if he was trying not to alienate them as voters—compelled me to take up my pen.”

My first cover for The New Yorker entitled "Blowhard." pic.twitter.com/OjnjELalVP — David Plunkert (@plunkert) August 17, 2017

The Klan hat is featured in a blistering cartoon by the Guardian, where it seamlessly merges with the White House architecture.

@Guardian cartoon today gets it right; a black president in the White House was too much for many Americans. And so, Trump. pic.twitter.com/OOYeE8gWvJ — Michael E. Smith (@ProfMESmith) August 14, 2017

Time Magazine’s latest cover, titled ‘Hate in America’, shows a man in draped in the American star-and-stripes in the middle of a Nazi salute.

My new cover for TIME magazine, at the newsstand today. Art by @edelstudio pic.twitter.com/qEaqIvwTID — Edel Rodriguez (@edelstudio) August 17, 2017

Trump had initially apportioned the blame equally on both sides, but was pressured into condemning the violence and bigotry at display in the far-right rally. However, on Tuesday, he backtracked again, blaming the ‘alt-left’ as much as the alt-right.