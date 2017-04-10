 No-fly zone: US President Trump not allowed to use personal helicopter | world-news | Hindustan Times
No-fly zone: US President Trump not allowed to use personal helicopter

Secret Service says the President can fly only on either jumbo jet Air Force One or official helicopter Marine One as per standard security protocol.

world Updated: Apr 10, 2017 08:41 IST
AP
US President Trump

In this March 1988 file photo, Donald Trump stands next to one of his three Sikorsky helicopters at the New York Port Authority's West 30th Street Heliport in New York. (AP File Photo)

President Donald Trump can only look at the personal helicopter parked on the front lawn of his Mar-a-Lago resort. As far as going for a ride in it, he’s grounded.

The Secret Service says standard security protocol requires the president to fly on either Air Force One, a jumbo jet, or Marine One, a helicopter. The agency says Trump was never on the helicopter.

It’s hard to miss: The Sikorsky S-76 carries Trump’s name in bold red print on the tail and step, and his personal family seal. The billionaire-turned-president owns two,

The helicopter appeared Sunday on the newly paved helipad of Mar-a-Lago, then left a few hours later. The White House didn’t respond to questions about the reason the helicopter was there.

