 North Korea says Trump begged for war during Asia trip | world-news | Hindustan Times
At a speech in South Korea’s parliament on Wednesday, Trump denounced the North’s “cruel dictatorship”.

world Updated: Nov 11, 2017 14:51 IST
US President Donald Trump delivers his speech at the National Assembly hall in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (REUTERS)

North Korea said on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s first trip to Asia showed he was a “destroyer” and he had begged for war on the Korean peninsula.

“Trump, during his visit, laid bare his true nature as destroyer of world peace and stability and begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula,” the foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by the state news agency.

Trump had warned North Korea on Wednesday not to underestimate the United States as he wrapped up his visit to South Korea.

The North Korean spokesman said nothing would deter Pyongyang from pursuing its nuclear weapons programme.

