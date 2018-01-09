 North Korea to reopen military hotline with South, Seoul minister says | world-news | Hindustan Times
North Korea to reopen military hotline with South, Seoul minister says

North and South Korea agreed Tuesday to restore a military hotline,

world Updated: Jan 09, 2018 15:11 IST
Head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, shakes hands with South Korean official as he crosses the concrete border to attend their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, January 9, 2018.
Head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon, Chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, shakes hands with South Korean official as he crosses the concrete border to attend their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, January 9, 2018. (REUTERS Photo)

North Korea has completed technical maintenance needed to reopen a military hotline with South Korea on the west coast, a South Korean government official told reporters, with normal communications via the hotline expected to resume on Wednesday.

North Korean officials holding talks with South Korean officials at the truce village of Panmunjom on Tuesday informed their South Korean counterparts before midday, Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung added.

