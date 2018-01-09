 North Korea urges guarantee of peace on Korean peninsula: South Korea | world-news | Hindustan Times
North Korea urges guarantee of peace on Korean peninsula: South Korea

The two Koreas engaged in formal dialogue on Tuesday for the first time in more than two years.

world Updated: Jan 09, 2018 18:43 IST
North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, leave for the south side to attend their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea on January 9.
North Korean delegation led by Ri Son Gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country (CPRC) of DPRK, leave for the south side to attend their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea on January 9.(REUTERS)

South Korea on Tuesday asked North Korea to halt hostile acts that raise tension on the Korean peninsula, in the first talks between the neighbours in two years, Seoul said in a statement.

North Korea responded that there was a need to guarantee a peaceful environment on the peninsula and agreed to hold future military talks with the South, it added.

