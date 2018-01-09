North Korea urges guarantee of peace on Korean peninsula: South Korea
The two Koreas engaged in formal dialogue on Tuesday for the first time in more than two years.world Updated: Jan 09, 2018 18:43 IST
Reuters, Seoul
South Korea on Tuesday asked North Korea to halt hostile acts that raise tension on the Korean peninsula, in the first talks between the neighbours in two years, Seoul said in a statement.
North Korea responded that there was a need to guarantee a peaceful environment on the peninsula and agreed to hold future military talks with the South, it added.