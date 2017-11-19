NYC subway to use gender-neutral terms during announcements

When it comes to the New York City subways, there’s no such thing as ladies and gentlemen.

Conductors on subway trains have been told to replace “ladies and gentlemen” when making announcements with the gender-neutral terms of “passengers,” ‘‘riders,” and “everyone.”

It’s part of an effort from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to improve communication with passengers frustrated with having to deal with a system troubled with delays, mechanical failures and even derailments.

Other directives include giving subway riders as much information as possible in case of delays and mentioning nearby New York City sites of interest at various stations.