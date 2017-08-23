Obama’s daughter Malia spotted moving into Harvard dorm. Guess who dropped her off

Former US president Barack Obama’s daughter Malia was spotted moving into her dormitory at the Harvard University on Monday.

Malia Obama was escorted by the Obama and his wife Michelle as the couple dropped her to the Ivy League college in Cambridge, Massachusetts. According to the Daily Mail, the Obamas were emotional after saying their goodbyes and rushed to the SUV with their eyes closed.

In a photo of her reportedly taken on the Harvard campus, Malia was seen sporting a top by Alexander Wang that was paired with a black baby doll dress and white sneakers, the tabloid Daily Mail said.

Malia Obama checks into Harvard dorm with help from Barack and Michelle https://t.co/VNOL6aPk5r pic.twitter.com/qJmBevgz1x — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) August 22, 2017

Malia (19) took a gap year -- a year off -- before starting college later this month. It is not known what subject she will major in.

The former president’s daughter interned with HBO’s Girls, CBS sci-fi series Extant and for a TV production firm, The Weinstein Company in her gap year, reports said.

Barack Obama had said last year that he was proud of his daughter and he would miss her “terribly” when she is gone, adding: “But she is well-prepared, she is going to do great things -- and as Michelle reminds us, our job is to make sure they don’t need us anymore,” CBS News reported on Tuesday.

Both Obama and Michelle are graduates of Harvard Law School.