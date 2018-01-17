Officers help deliver baby amid heavy traffic in New York City
The officers were directing traffic in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood when a man told them that his wife was going into labour.world Updated: Jan 17, 2018 17:51 IST
Associated Press, New York
Two New York Police Department traffic officers helped deliver a baby after being flagged down by the baby’s father.
Authorities said officers Tiffany Phillips and Carlos Guadalupe were directing traffic in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood when they were flagged down by a desperate motorist. The man told the officers that his wife was going into labour.
Phillips said they ran to the car to find the woman ready to give birth, and coached her through delivery as Guadalupe ran to a nearby hotel to get towels.
Phillips said it was a “great sound” when the baby first started to cry after delivery.
Phillips, who is a 12-year veteran of the NYPD, drove the couple’s car to Bellevue Hospital, where the mother and her new child were doing fine.