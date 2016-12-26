 On last day as UN chief, Ban Ki-moon will push Times Square 2017 countdown button | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 26, 2016-Monday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

On last day as UN chief, Ban Ki-moon will push Times Square 2017 countdown button

world Updated: Dec 26, 2016 20:56 IST
AP
AP
Highlight Story

United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon waves after speaking at the swearing-in ceremony for his successor, Antonio Guterres, at UN headquarters. (AP File Photo)

United Nations secretary-general Ban Ki-moon will perform one last ceremonial duty before ending his 10-year leadership of the world body.

Organizers of the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration announced on Monday that Ban will push the Waterford crystal button to begin the official 60-second countdown to 2017.

The South Korean statesman was elected as the eighth secretary-general by the United Nations General Assembly in October 2006. December 31 will be his last day in office. Antonio Guterres, of Portugal, will take over on January 1.

Times Square Alliance head Tim Tompkins praised Ban’s legacy of “bringing people and nations together, supporting refugee relief efforts and opposing war”.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to watch the ball drop at midnight Saturday in Times Square.

tags

more from world

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<