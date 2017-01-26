One more Indian American in Trump team

Indian American lawyer Uttam Dhillon was on Wednesday appointed to a White House legal team charged with oversight over compliance and ethics matters.

A graduate of the University of California, Berkeley, Dhillon had earlier served as chief oversight counsel for the US House of Representatives’ financial services committee and chief of the department of homeland security’s office of counternarcotics enforcement

Dhillon is the sixth Indian American member of the Donald Trump administration at a senior level or in the White House, with Nikki Haley (US ambassador to UN), Seema Verma (head of medicaid and medicare), Ajit Pai (head of the federal communications commission), Preet Bharara (US attorney for the southern district of New York, with jurisdiction over Wall Street), and Raj Shah, who is part of the White House communications team.

His previous assignments included associate deputy attorney general for the department of justice, and he has also worked as an assistant United States attorney in Los Angeles.