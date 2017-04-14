 Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad: Pakistan claims eight more alleged terrorists killed | world-news | Hindustan Times
Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad: Pakistan claims eight more alleged terrorists killed

world Updated: Apr 14, 2017 16:17 IST
ANI
Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad

Pakistani Rangers keep guard while patrolling the streets in Islamabad. Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched in February to eliminate terrorism in the country.(REUTERS)

Pakistan Rangers in Punjab province have claimed that they have eliminated eight more alleged terrorists, arrested 27 others and recovered huge cache of weapons under Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad in the last five days.

Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad was launched in February to eliminate terrorism in the country.

The Express Tribune quoted Colonel Amjad Iqbal’s as saying that combined operations took place in Dera Ghazi Khan, Taunsa, Hafizabad, Lahore and Sheikhupura areas.

Colonel Iqbal said the Pakistan Rangers in Punjab is collaborating with other institutions to eliminate all terrorists.

He also warned against deployment of illegal private security guards and display of weapons, as this would violative of the National Action Plan.

