Out of an action movie: Chinese man’s grocery shopping has the internet gasping

A man in eastern China has found a trick to save time while looking for that ever shrinking parking spot - just get your car inside the general store.

The man’s smooth manoeuvres were captured on the close circuit television (CCTV) camera of the store in Jiangsu province’s Zhenjiang.

The footage, which was shared by People’s Daily on their Facebook account, shows a bewildered store attendant as he sees the car entering the shop. But, he is seen rushing to attend his customer, who bought a bottle of yoghurt and a bag of chips.

And in an instant, the shopkeeper completes the transaction and returns the change. He even waves a goodbye to the driver.

The video has left the internet confused about the odd intentions of the man. However, several comments have poured in praising the efficient skills of the attendant.

“The salesman deserves to be commended. He displayed some habits of an effective leader. The driver is an idiot though and should treat it as an exception case. Respect to the sales guy,” one user stated on Facebook.

The video has received 1800 reactions and 253 shares till now.