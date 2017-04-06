Own UK property? World’s first public register may reveal Indians

Foreign citizens and companies who own property in London and the United Kingdom will be listed in a public register to help investigators track down and recover proceeds of crime, official sources have said.

Since 2004, Britain’s law enforcement investigations into international corruption have identified more than £180 million worth of property in the UK as the suspected proceeds of corruption, with 75% of those investigated using overseas companies to hide their real owners.

Indians are among the largest overseas buyers of UK property. The public register may reveal the ultimate beneficiary of owners.

This is a tactic that investigators pursuing high level money laundering continue to encounter routinely, officials at the department of business, energy and industrial strategy said.

“This is believed to be only the tip of the iceberg of the scale of proceeds of corruption invested in UK property,” the global anti-corruption group Transparency International said in a recent report.

The new proposals, announced on Wednesday, are intended to deliver what is called “the world’s first public register of the beneficial owners of overseas companies and other legal entities who own UK property”.

An official said that the register would also list the beneficial owners of overseas-registered firms involved in central government procurement exercises. “While the Government welcomes legitimate foreign investment in the UK, overseas investors in the UK property market have also included criminals laundering the proceeds of crime,” he said.

The UK government launched a call for evidence, asking overseas investors, property and transparency experts for their opinions on how this register could be delivered. Owners and controllers of UK companies are already required to be registered with Companies House.

Business minister Margot James said: “We are committed to protecting the integrity and reputation of the UK property market and this register would be a valuable measure to increase transparency and investor confidence.

“The extension of transparency requirements, which UK owners are already subject to, levels the playing field and means we would know who owns and controls UK property wherever they are from.”

Donald Toon, director for economic crime at the National Crime Agency said: ”Criminals and their money launderers will always seek to hide the true ownership of assets, including property, to frustrate investigations and hold onto the profits of their crimes.

“Greater transparency over the true ownership and control of UK property held in the name of overseas companies will make the UK a less attractive place to launder money and will assist investigators track down and recover the proceeds of crime.”

Currently £25 million worth of property is frozen worldwide in connection with ongoing National Crime Agency’s international corruption investigations.