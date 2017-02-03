Paedophile gang convicted, shout ‘Allahu Akbar’ in UK court

A gang of six paedophiles convicted of raping girls aged 11 and 13 years yelled “Allahu Akbar” as they were led out of a court in northern England following their sentencing totalling more than 81 years for the crimes.

The men in their 30s, believed to be of Pakistani-origin, were sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on Thursday after they were found guilty of drugging and then abusing two girls between 1999 and 2001.

Basharat Dad was jailed for 20 years, his brother Nasar Dad for 14 years and six months and their uncle Tayab Dad for 10 years.

Matloob Hussain was sentenced to 13 years in prison, Mohammed Sadiq was given 13 years and Amjad Ali was given 11 years, according to ‘The Yorkshire Post’.

Judge Sarah Wright described how one of the girls was plied with alcohol and drugs and was having sex with a number of men from the age of 11 before she fell pregnant in 2001.

“As a result of what happened to her, her childhood and adolescence was taken from her. She remarkably transformed her life from thereon, putting her own child first. Hers is a tale of the most astonishing dedication and bravery,” the judge said.

Mark Langan from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the men were guilty of a catalogue of “vile sex offences” against the two young girls.

“The girls were targeted by these men because they were naïve and vulnerable. They were given alcohol and cannabis and intimidated into performing sexual acts. On one occasion one of the young girls was locked alone in a flat for hours without food, water or electricity,” he said.

One of the victims, in a statement read to the court, said: “There’s evil and truly evil people in the world. I feel my child was the product of pure evil.”

The sentencing marks the end of a series of three major trials after the Jay Report on child sexual exploitation in Rotherham, northern England, in 2014.

Professor Alexis Jay’s report had found that more than 1,400 children had been groomed, trafficked and raped in the town over a 16-year period.

The three trials - based around two families and their associates - have resulted in 18 people being jailed for sentences totalling more than 280 years.