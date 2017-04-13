Pak army brass says no compromise on Kulbhushan Jadhav death sentence

No compromise will be made on the death sentence awarded to former Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav over alleged espionage, the Pakistani military said on Thursday.

Pakistani Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa was briefed about the progress in the case at the 201st conference of the corps commanders held at the general headquarters, the media arm of the Pakistan Army said in a statement.

The meeting, presided over by Gen Bajwa, decided that the country’s leadership will make no compromise on the “anti-state acts committed by Jadhav.”

In his reported remarks, Gen Bajwa lauded the efforts of intelligence and law enforcement agencies towards the successful execution of counter-terrorism operations across the country.

Jadhav – who was detained in Balochistan in March 2016 and was accused of “fomenting terrorism” in Pakistan – was awarded the death penalty on April 10.

A few weeks after his capture, the Pakistani army released what it called his confessional statement, in which he is claimed to have admitted to working for India’s Research and Analysis Wing to “stoke unrest and instability” in Pakistan, particularly in Balochistan and Karachi.