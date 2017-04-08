Pakistan: 10 militants killed in encounter with police

At least 10 suspected Jamaat-ul-Ahrar militants were killed during an encounter with Punjab police’s counter-terrorism department (CTD) in Manawan area on Friday night, local media reported.

The CTD said the militants killed were involved in the February 13 Lahore suicide blast at a protest by chemists and pharmacists at the city’s Mall Road, which had killed 15 people, including several police officials. The blast had also left at least 87 people injured. The Jamaat-ul-Ahrar — a faction of the banned terror group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan — had claimed responsibility for that attack.

CTD personnel had later apprehended alleged facilitator, Anwarul Haq. The police, on Haq’s information, also arrested other accomplices.

According to a CTD spokesperson, a team from Lahore was taking five arrested suspects, including Haq, to Manawan when they were attacked near Ring Road by nine terrorists. In the retaliatory fire, 10 terrorists were killed, including facilitators of the Lahore attack.