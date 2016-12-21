Pakistan conducts anti-ship missile test in Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy on Wednesday fired a live surface-to-surface anti-ship missile along the North Arabian Sea and said the successful test reaffirms its commitment to safeguard maritime frontiers “against all threats”.

The frontline combat unit of Pakistan Navy undertook the live firing of Surface to Surface Anti-ship missile from Sword Class frigate PNS ASLAT which was witnessed by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

“The missile successfully destroyed its intended target with pinpoint accuracy reaffirming weapon’s lethality and offensive punch of Pakistan Navy’s Fleet,” Radio Pakistan reported.

Zakaullah expressed his satisfaction on the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy Fleet and said the Live Missile Firing “reaffirms credibility of deterrence at sea and reassures Pakistan Navy’s commitment to safeguard our maritime frontiers against all threats”.

The successful conduct of missile firing also demonstrates the efficacy and lethality of modern weapon systems operated by Pakistan Navy, the report said.

Last week, Pakistan successfully test-fired an enhanced version of an indigenously-designed cruise missile that can hit targets at 700 kms with all kinds of warheads, bringing many Indian cities within its range.

Named after the Mughal invader and founder of the dynasty of same name, the missile is part of Babur Weapon System version - 2 as it is enhanced version of earlier missile and incorporates advanced aerodynamics and avionics that can strike targets both at land and sea with high accuracy.

It is a low flying, terrain hugging missile, which carries certain stealth features and is capable of carrying various types of warheads, according to a press statement.

The missile is equipped with state-of-the-art navigational technologies of Terrain Contour Matching (TERCOM) and all-time Digital Scene Matching & Area Co-relation (DSMAC) which enables it to engage various types of targets with pinpoint accuracy even in the absence of GPS navigation.

Babur weapons system is an important force multiplier for Pakistan’s strategic defence.