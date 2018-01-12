Pakistan court jails misogynist for life for stabbing 17 women

A Pakistani court on Friday handed down life sentence to a 24-year-old ‘misogynist’ who stabbed at least 17 women, leading to the death of one of the victims.

Muhammad Ali said that he hated women and found fun in hurting them. He prowled at night and targeted lonely women, using a kitchen knife.

He had terrorised residents of the garrison city of Rawalpindi in 2016. He was arrested by the counter-terrorism police in August, 2016.

Additional district and sessions Judge Raja Qamar Sultan found him guilty and sentenced him to life in prison on the murder charge and gave him 10 more years in prison for attempted murder.

Ali has said in a statement that after his mother died in miserable circumstances, his father married another woman who did not treat him well. Later, he was dumped by the girl he loved.

Anum Naz, a 26-year-old nurse at a local hospital, died after being stabbed by him.