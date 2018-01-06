Pakistan govt warns against making donations to 72 groups on ‘watch list’

Pakistani authorities on Saturday warned the public that making donations to 72 groups that have either been banned or put on a “watch list”, including the Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), would be considered a crime.

Hafiz Saeed’s JuD and Falah-e-Insaniyat (FIF), both declared fronts for the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror group, are not banned but are included in the interior ministry’s watch list.

A statement issued by the interior ministry, which listed all the 72 groups, said aiding and abetting any of the blacklisted organisations, financially or otherwise, would be a crime

“Hence, people should avoid giving them charity, and should instead report any suspicious activities on 1717,” the statement said, referring to the number for a helpline for terror-related complaints established by the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA).

It said that according to Anti-Terrorism Act of 1997 of Pakistan and under UN Security Council act of 1948 it was a crime to provide funding to those groups which have been banned or are on the watchlist.

Those giving funds to such individuals or groups may face “five to 10 years in jail or up to Rs 10 million fine or both”, it said.

Their movable or immovable property can also be confiscated.

The interior ministry’s warning came days after the government acted on Monday to prohibit fundraising and social, political, welfare and religious activities by proscribed groups and individuals.

Police in Islamabad have registered three First Information Reports (FIRs) against unidentified persons who had put up banners of the FIF in the capital, the local media reported.

The advertisement lists 72 groups, including Jamat-ud- Dawa, Falah-e-Insaniyat Foundation and Lashkar-e-Tabia of Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammad of Masood Azhar.

