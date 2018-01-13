 Pakistan: Imran Khan says meeting Trump would be ‘bitter pill’ | world-news | Hindustan Times
Pakistan: Imran Khan says meeting Trump would be ‘bitter pill’

Imran Khan says he has been a staunch opponent of Pakistan’s participation in the war on terror since it began in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks on the US

world Updated: Jan 13, 2018 21:55 IST
In this September 25, 2017 file photo, Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan speaks to The Associated Press at his residence in Islamabad.
In this September 25, 2017 file photo, Pakistani opposition leader Imran Khan speaks to The Associated Press at his residence in Islamabad.(AP)

Famed cricketer turned politician Imran Khan says meeting US President Donald Trump would be a “bitter pill” to swallow should he become Pakistan’s prime minister in elections later this year, but added “I would meet him.”

In a press briefing Saturday, Khan, who has an international reputation as a ladies man and at home is seen more as a religious conservative, said he has been a staunch opponent of Pakistan’s participation in the war on terror since it began in 2001 following the 9/11 attacks on the US.

“Pakistan had nothing to do with it,” he said, adding he supported co-operation with the United States but not co-opting Pakistan’s military into a ground battle with its own people in the tribal regions that border Afghanistan and where Afghan insurgents hide.

