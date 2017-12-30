Pakistan lawmaker calls for Doraemon ban to be fully implemented

A Pakistani lawmaker has demanded that the government ensure that the ban on Japanese cartoon Doraemon be implemented fully because it has a “negative” impact on society.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislator Dr Murad Rass made this demand through a resolution submitted in the Punjab assembly. He claimed that some cable operators and TV channels were running dramas and Doraemon cartoons despite a ban in Pakistan.

“Children are an easy target of Doraemon cartoon. These cartoons are having a negative impact on the educational and physical well-being of children,” he said. “These dramas and cartoons are having a negative impact on Pakistani children.”

He said the authorities concerned were playing the role of silent spectators. He said that more opportunities should be created for the talented youths so that they produced cartoons for our children. “There is no dearth of talented people in the country.”