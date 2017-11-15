Pakistani anti-graft court resumes hearing case against Nawaz Sharif

The hearing of a graft cases against former premier Nawaz Sharif resumed on Wednesday as the court recorded the statement of an official of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and received the records of Hudaibiya Mills, a Sharif family company.

Sharif arrived at the accountability or anti-corruption court with daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Muhammad Safdar for the hearing of the cases filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The SECP officer said the audit report of Hudaibiya Mills for 2000-05 had been submitted to the court, which forwarded it to NAB. “The documents have my signature and thumb print on them,” she added.

A NAB prosecutor was quick to point out that the documents submitted were photocopies and not originals - to which the SECP officer claimed that everything had been submitted.

During the hearing, Sharif submitted two pleas to the judge. In the second application, Maryam Nawaz sought an exemption from appearing in court. The application nominated Jahangir Jadoon as Maryam’s representative in her absence.

Sharif also informed the court that he intends to spend the week beginning November 20 in the company of his ailing wife Kulsoom, who he has “been with for 40 years”. His wife is being treated for cancer in London.

While speaking to the media, Sharif said, “The dual standards of the courts will meet a logical end.”

The judge also formally indicted the ousted premier, his daughter and son in-law. They had pleaded not guilty to all the charges.