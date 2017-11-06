Pakistani consulate staffer shot dead in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

An Afghan official says that a Pakistani employee of the Pakistan consulate has been shot and killed in the eastern Nangarhar province.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, says the consulate employee was shot by two gunmen on a motorcycle in Jalalabad, the province’s capital.

The victim was working in the consulate’s visa section and went shopping without a security detail, Khogyani added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killing. The Pakistani consulate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.