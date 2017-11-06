 Pakistani consulate staffer shot dead in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad | world-news | Hindustan Times
Pakistani consulate staffer shot dead in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

The victim had gone shopping without a security detail.

world Updated: Nov 06, 2017 21:47 IST
A Pakistani soldier keeps vigil next to a newly fenced border fencing along with Afghan's Paktika province border in Angoor Adda in Pakistan's South Waziristan tribal agency on October 18, 2017.
A Pakistani soldier keeps vigil next to a newly fenced border fencing along with Afghan's Paktika province border in Angoor Adda in Pakistan's South Waziristan tribal agency on October 18, 2017. (AFP File Photo)

An Afghan official says that a Pakistani employee of the Pakistan consulate has been shot and killed in the eastern Nangarhar province.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor in Nangarhar, says the consulate employee was shot by two gunmen on a motorcycle in Jalalabad, the province’s capital.

The victim was working in the consulate’s visa section and went shopping without a security detail, Khogyani added.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the killing. The Pakistani consulate did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

