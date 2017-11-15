Pakistani film Verna runs into trouble with censors over depiction of rape

One of Pakistan's most talked about movies of 2017 - Verna, directed by maverick filmmaker Shoaib Mansoor and starring Mahira Khan - has not been cleared by the censors, apparently for its hard-hitting depiction of rape.

The film is focussed on the topic of rape and its launch event to be held in Lahore was cancelled at the last minute as the censor board said it had problems with some scenes.

The censors have reportedly objected to the film because of its “mature and edgy content”, which may not have sat well with all members of the board.

Mansoor has appealed to the censor board to grant urgent relief for his film so that it can hit the screens on Friday.

The general secretary of the Sindh Board of Film Censors (SBFC), Abdul Razzaq Khuhawar, told a local newspaper the film was “objectionable” because of its subject.

“The topic is rape, and the culprit is the governor’s son. The film doesn’t have to be banned, and can be tweaked and censored a bit to be deemed fit for release,” he said.