Pakistani Islamic charity holds protests after Hafiz Saeed’s detention

world Updated: Jan 31, 2017 17:22 IST
AP, Lahore
Hafiz Saeed

Supporters of Hafiz Saeed, head of the Pakistani religious charity, Jamaat-ud-Dawa, burn representations of US and Indian flags, to condemn his arrest, during a rally in Peshawar on Tuesday.(AP)

Employees and supporters of a Pakistani Islamic charity are holding protests around the country after their leader was detained by the government.

Hafiz Saeed, head of the Jamaat-ud-Dawa organization, was placed under house arrest Monday, along with four of his deputies. His organization is linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, the militant group behind the deadly 2008 terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India.

Saeed’s arrest has been long sought by both the Indian and American governments. The U.S. has a standing $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.

Read: How Pakistani newspapers reported Hafiz Saeed’s detention

Saeed has vowed to continue his work and has blamed the government’s move on pressure from new U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration.

