 Pakistani lawmaker attacked; child among two killed in Karachi shooting
Sep 02, 2017-Saturday
Pakistani lawmaker attacked; child among two killed in Karachi shooting

Khawaja Izharul Hasan of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement was attacked after Eid prayers.

world Updated: Sep 02, 2017 11:35 IST
A Pakistani lawmaker was attacked by gunmen in Karachi on Saturday. (AFP file photo / Representational)
A Pakistani lawmaker was attacked by gunmen in Karachi on Saturday. (AFP file photo / Representational)

Pakistani police say two gunmen targeting an ethnic party lawmaker after Eid prayers instead gunned down two others, including a child, in the southern port city of Karachi.

Lawmaker Khawaja Izharul Hasan escaped uninjured in the attack Saturday but the child and a police officer were killed, police officer Pir Mohammad Shah said.

Shah said one of the attackers was also gunned down by police during a chase.

Hasan belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, which represents the Urdu-speaking population. He was meeting and greeting people after Eid prayers when gunmen struck in a north Karachi neighbourhood.

The party was divided after its self-exiled founder Altaf Hussain uttered anti-Pakistan remarks in London last year. He is wanted in many criminal cases back home.

