Panel formed for BR Ambedkar memorial in London

A seven-member advisory committee tasked with expediting the development of a north London house as a memorial for social reformer and jurist BR Ambedkar has been formed, with Indian high commissioner YK Sinha as its chairman.

The house where Ambedkar lived in the 1920s while studying at the London School of Economics (LSE) was acquired by the Maharashtra government in September 2015. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2015.

The committee formed during this week’s visit of Maharashtra minister for social justice Rajkumar Badole includes representatives of Dalit organisations in Britain, who played a key role in the process to acquire the house.

Badole, who visited the house, said the Maharashtra government was ready to extend financial and other help to expedite the development of the house as a memorial. He also met the newly-formed committee.

Besides Sinha, the committee includes Surendrakumar Bagde, secretary, department of social justice, government of Maharashtra; Sunil Kumar, first secretary, high commission of India; Santosh Dass, president, federation of Ambedkarite & Buddhist organisations UK; C. Gautam, joint secretary, federation of Ambedkarite & Buddhist organisations UK; Jograj Ahir, president, Shri Guru Ravidass Sabha, London; and Sukhdev Sahai Hira, social worker.

Badole also visited LSE and met Mukalika Banerjee, director of its South Asia Centre, to discuss the Maharashtra government’s proposal to establish a permanent chair at the institution. Badole said two students from Maharashtra will be offered a scholarship to study at LSE.