Passenger jet races against Hurricane Irma. Guess who won
As Hurricane Irma bore down on the southern United States on Wednesday, airlines adjusted flight schedules and made cancellations. A Delta Airlines flight raced against time and the hurricane amid the storm.world Updated: Sep 07, 2017 12:21 IST
It was a big challenge from the get-go -- racing against a powerful hurricane.
But one US commercial jet took on the challenge and emerged a winner. A Delta Airlines flight carrying 173 people on board took off from New York on Wednesday, flew toward Hurricane Irma, landed in Puerto Rico’s San Juan and returned, just before the airport was shut down ahead of the Category 5 storm.
Category 5 is the highest United States classification for hurricanes, described it as a “potentially catastrophic” storm.
You really want to fly into SJU during a category 5 hurricane, DL431?— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
Everyone else has turned around. pic.twitter.com/nHdChvYh2Y
Experts praised the airline’s forecasters, dispatchers and flight and ground crews for the successful flight after it returned from San Juan.
Jason Rabinowitz, who describes himself as an aviation geek and has more than 30,000 followers on Twitter, live-tweeted the Delta jet’s flight status. In a blog post titled ‘Delta Goes Big, Then Goes Home, flight-tracking service FlightRadar24 said: “As Hurricane Irma bore down San Juan, Puerto Rico, Delta sent one last flight to help evacuate a few hundred people from San Juan just before the airport closed.”
A few flights attempted to squeak into @AeropuertoSJU ahead of Hurricane #Irma— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
Too late. 2x @JetBlue & 1 @AmericanAir flight turning around pic.twitter.com/ssGLh5EFCp
“Other airlines also launched flights on Wednesday morning, but those either arrived in San Juan as the winds were too strong to land or turned back before reaching Puerto Rico... As DL302 departed, it followed the gap between Irma’s outer band and the core of the storm, allowing the aircraft to navigate in relatively calm air,” it said.
DL431 is going for it.— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
Latest METAR: 35011G20KT pic.twitter.com/MqNgVPenQ8
So, how good is @Delta at dispatching?— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
The TAF calls for 25 MPH winds gusting to 40
It's actually 13 gusting to 23 now.
This will work https://t.co/Bw2cszfEEw
Delta is hoping for a VERY quick turn once they get to SJU.— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
The return flight is listed as "early," departure bumped up 25 minutes pic.twitter.com/0F6rrn2HR7
Now for the quickest turn ever https://t.co/cTFzXKLCKX— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
https://t.co/YvkZOukBOS already listing the return flight to JFK as "boarding" pic.twitter.com/VEk2N1bpqW— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
Here they go! DL302 now taxiing for takeoff before #Irma gets really bad. pic.twitter.com/CNfk5L6oaa— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
Takeoff! An absolutely amazing job here by @Delta forecasters, dispatchers, flight and ground crews. Full flight back up to JFK.#Irma pic.twitter.com/sSulqA8g7t— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
Basically this, but for a 737 pic.twitter.com/zu8zqC4Tjk— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
Now DL302 has to climb out of SJU, and they're doing so between the outer band of #Irma and the core of the storn. Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/lOq9Te5DO6— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
Well, that's the end of that story. DL302 is reaching the edge of #Irma's outer bands.— Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017
Guess the flight crew serves lunch now...? pic.twitter.com/IDTV3WuLd5
Several airlines have adjusted flight schedules and made cancellations ahead of the storm’s arrival in the US. The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida by the weekend. The hurricane affected most of Puerto Rico, and it headed toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday.
The Delta flight data showed Flight 431 landed at 11.58 local time and was back on its way to New York as Delta 302 less than an hour later.
The flight came after a US government agency video of a plane flying through Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane recorded, surfaced on social media.
The video, posted by US’ scientific agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunters, showed a Lockheed WP-3D Orion aircraft passing through the eye of the hurricane.
Video of a flight through the eye of #Irma on #NOAA42. Flights on both the WP-3D Orion and G-IV #NOAA49 continue. Credit Nick Underwood/NOAA pic.twitter.com/9ini4bOnYF— NOAAHurricaneHunters (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 5, 2017