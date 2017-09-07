Passenger jet races against Hurricane Irma. Guess who won

It was a big challenge from the get-go -- racing against a powerful hurricane.

But one US commercial jet took on the challenge and emerged a winner. A Delta Airlines flight carrying 173 people on board took off from New York on Wednesday, flew toward Hurricane Irma, landed in Puerto Rico’s San Juan and returned, just before the airport was shut down ahead of the Category 5 storm.

Category 5 is the highest United States classification for hurricanes, described it as a “potentially catastrophic” storm.

You really want to fly into SJU during a category 5 hurricane, DL431?



Everyone else has turned around. pic.twitter.com/nHdChvYh2Y — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Experts praised the airline’s forecasters, dispatchers and flight and ground crews for the successful flight after it returned from San Juan.

Jason Rabinowitz, who describes himself as an aviation geek and has more than 30,000 followers on Twitter, live-tweeted the Delta jet’s flight status. In a blog post titled ‘Delta Goes Big, Then Goes Home, flight-tracking service FlightRadar24 said: “As Hurricane Irma bore down San Juan, Puerto Rico, Delta sent one last flight to help evacuate a few hundred people from San Juan just before the airport closed.”

A few flights attempted to squeak into @AeropuertoSJU ahead of Hurricane #Irma



Too late. 2x @JetBlue & 1 @AmericanAir flight turning around pic.twitter.com/ssGLh5EFCp — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

“Other airlines also launched flights on Wednesday morning, but those either arrived in San Juan as the winds were too strong to land or turned back before reaching Puerto Rico... As DL302 departed, it followed the gap between Irma’s outer band and the core of the storm, allowing the aircraft to navigate in relatively calm air,” it said.

DL431 is going for it.



Latest METAR: 35011G20KT pic.twitter.com/MqNgVPenQ8 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

So, how good is @Delta at dispatching?



The TAF calls for 25 MPH winds gusting to 40



It's actually 13 gusting to 23 now.



This will work https://t.co/Bw2cszfEEw — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Delta is hoping for a VERY quick turn once they get to SJU.



The return flight is listed as "early," departure bumped up 25 minutes pic.twitter.com/0F6rrn2HR7 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Now for the quickest turn ever https://t.co/cTFzXKLCKX — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

https://t.co/YvkZOukBOS already listing the return flight to JFK as "boarding" pic.twitter.com/VEk2N1bpqW — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Here they go! DL302 now taxiing for takeoff before #Irma gets really bad. pic.twitter.com/CNfk5L6oaa — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Takeoff! An absolutely amazing job here by @Delta forecasters, dispatchers, flight and ground crews. Full flight back up to JFK.#Irma pic.twitter.com/sSulqA8g7t — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Basically this, but for a 737 pic.twitter.com/zu8zqC4Tjk — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Now DL302 has to climb out of SJU, and they're doing so between the outer band of #Irma and the core of the storn. Amazing stuff. pic.twitter.com/lOq9Te5DO6 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Well, that's the end of that story. DL302 is reaching the edge of #Irma's outer bands.



Guess the flight crew serves lunch now...? pic.twitter.com/IDTV3WuLd5 — Jason Rabinowitz (@AirlineFlyer) September 6, 2017

Several airlines have adjusted flight schedules and made cancellations ahead of the storm’s arrival in the US. The hurricane is expected to make landfall in Florida by the weekend. The hurricane affected most of Puerto Rico, and it headed toward the Dominican Republic and Haiti on Thursday.

The Delta flight data showed Flight 431 landed at 11.58 local time and was back on its way to New York as Delta 302 less than an hour later.

The flight came after a US government agency video of a plane flying through Hurricane Irma, the most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane recorded, surfaced on social media.

The video, posted by US’ scientific agency National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Hurricane Hunters, showed a Lockheed WP-3D Orion aircraft passing through the eye of the hurricane.