Passengers rattled as United Airlines plane blows tires on landing in Newark

No one was reported injured.

world Updated: Nov 27, 2017 22:06 IST
This file photo taken on January 17, 2013 shows a grounded United Airlines Boeing 787 Dreamliner sitting on the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport. (AFP)

Passengers had a rough landing when their flight from Germany arrived in New Jersey, and the plane’s tires blew out.

A spokesman for United Airlines says the Boeing 777-222 from Frankfurt was landing around 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Newark Liberty airport when it “experienced tire issues.”

Passengers say some of the plane’s tires blew out on landing.

No one was reported injured, but a passenger tells WNBC-TV many on board were shaken up. Another passenger says it felt like the plane hit two large potholes moments after landing.

Passengers were bused to the terminal after being stuck on the tarmac for several hours.

