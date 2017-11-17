 Pentagon ‘accidentally’ retweets post calling Trump to resign over sexual harassment claims | world-news | Hindustan Times
Pentagon ‘accidentally’ retweets post calling Trump to resign over sexual harassment claims

The error was caught and the tweet was immediately deleted.

world Updated: Nov 17, 2017 09:26 IST
HT Correspondent
US President Donald Trump makes his way from the Capitol after meeting with House Republicans on November 16, 2017.
US President Donald Trump makes his way from the Capitol after meeting with House Republicans on November 16, 2017.(AFP Photo)

Oops! The Pentagon says it accidentally retweeted a tweet that urged President Donald Trump to resign over sexual harassment allegations.

Without mentioning the content of the original tweet, a Pentagon spokesperson, Colonel Rob Manning, said it “would not be endorsed by the Department of Defense”.

The tweet was posted Thursday by a person whose Twitter handle is @ProudResister. It said, “The solution is simple. Roy Moore: Step down from the race. Al Franken: Resign from congress. Donald Trump: Resign from the presidency. GOP: Stop making sexual assault a partisan issue. It’s a crime as is your hypocrisy.”

Manning says the person who had retweeted the item was an authorised operator of the official Defence Department Twitter account, which has 5.2 million followers. Manning said the person “caught this error and immediately deleted it.”

This isn’t the first mistake to be made by Pentagon’s Twitter handle this week. The military command responsible for monitoring US’ nuclear weapons tweeted on Wednesday an article claiming the country has “secret silos” and “B-1 bombers that can drop them (nuclear weapons) from the air”.

It was soon pointed out there are no secret silos in America and the B-1 bomber doesn’t have the capability to drop nuclear weapons, reported Vox.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

