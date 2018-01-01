People in Iran hungry for freedom, time for change, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump on Monday said it was “time for change” in Iran and that the country’s people were “hungry” for freedom, after days of deadly protests against the government in Tehran.

“Iran is failing at every level despite the terrible deal made with them by the Obama Administration,” Trump tweeted, referring to the nuclear pact sealed under his Democratic predecessor Barack Obama.

“The great Iranian people have been repressed for many years. They are hungry for food & for freedom. Along with human rights, the wealth of Iran is being looted. TIME FOR CHANGE!”

Trump has been vocal on Twitter about the protests in Iran since they erupted last week.

“The world is watching!” he said, reposting clips of his speech to the United Nations General Assembly in September.

“Oppressive regimes cannot endure forever, and the day will come when the Iranian people will face a choice,” he tweeted, quoting from the speech.

But Iranian President Hassan Rouhani hit back, saying the US leader -- whose “whole being is against the nation of Iran -- had “no right” to sympathise with protesters.

Ten people were killed overnight in Iran, local media reported, bringing the death toll after four days of protests to 12.