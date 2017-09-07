Photo: Prince George starts school as father Prince William drops him off for class

Britain’s Prince George started school on Thursday, with the Kensington Palace tweeting photos of his father, Prince William, dropping him off to the Thomas’ Battersea school in London.

George, who was wearing dark shorts and a jumper, held his father’s hand as the Head of Lower School, Helen Haslem, accompanied the two to the four-year-old’s classroom.

Head of Lower School Helen Haslem accompanies Prince George and his father Prince William. (Kensington Palace)

Reports said George’s mother, Kate, could not join them as she is pregnant and suffering from severe morning sickness.

George, the third in line to the throne, will attend classes at the school that charges £18,000 a year as fee. The school says its student learn to “be kind” and acquire “confidence, leadership and humility”.