Photos: Protesters, security forces clash in Pakistan’s Islamabad
Protesters on Sunday clashed with Pakistani security forces for a second day outside Islamabad, burning vehicles before withdrawing to a protest camp they have occupied for more than two weeks. Updated: Nov 26, 2017
Pakistani hardline protesters pressed ahead with their rally near Islamabad in even larger numbers on Sunday, a day after clashes with police left six dead and dozens wounded.
The protesters clashed with Pakistani security forces outside the capital, burning vehicles before withdrawing to a protest camp they have occupied for more than two weeks.
Despite order from the civilian government to the army on Saturday night to help restore order, no troops were at the scene around the protest camp in Faizabad, on the outskirts of the capital, witnesses said.
The demonstrators have camped out at the Faizabad intersection for the past three weeks, demanding the resignation of the country’s law minister over an omitted reference to the Prophet Muhammad in a parliamentary bill. The minister, Zahid Hamid, apologised for the omission — a phrase saying that Muhammad is the last prophet in Islam — and said it was a clerical error that was later corrected.
But the Islamists continued the rally, adamant that Hamid resign.
“God willing we will get victory and will disperse with honour,” cleric Mohammad Shahid Chishti told The Associated Press.