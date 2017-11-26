Photos: Protesters, security forces clash in Pakistan’s Islamabad

Pakistani hardline protesters pressed ahead with their rally near Islamabad in even larger numbers on Sunday, a day after clashes with police left six dead and dozens wounded.

The protesters clashed with Pakistani security forces outside the capital, burning vehicles before withdrawing to a protest camp they have occupied for more than two weeks.

Police fire tear gas during clashes with protesters at Faizabad junction. (Reuters)

Despite order from the civilian government to the army on Saturday night to help restore order, no troops were at the scene around the protest camp in Faizabad, on the outskirts of the capital, witnesses said.

A policeman retrieves his motorcycle that was burned during clashes with protesters. (Reuters)

The demonstrators have camped out at the Faizabad intersection for the past three weeks, demanding the resignation of the country’s law minister over an omitted reference to the Prophet Muhammad in a parliamentary bill. The minister, Zahid Hamid, apologised for the omission — a phrase saying that Muhammad is the last prophet in Islam — and said it was a clerical error that was later corrected.

Rangers stand guard at a flashpoint with protesters near the Faizabad junction in Islamabad. (Reuters)

But the Islamists continued the rally, adamant that Hamid resign.

A passerby photographs police prison vans destroyed during clashes with protesters. (Reuters)

“God willing we will get victory and will disperse with honour,” cleric Mohammad Shahid Chishti told The Associated Press.

A policeman takes a picture of a car burned during clashes near the Faizabad junction. (Reuters)

Supporters of Tehreek-i-Labaik Ya Rasool Allah gather around a pile of empty tear gas canisters and rubble bullets fired by police during clashes in Islamabad. (AP Photo)

A demonstrator detained by a policeman gestures in Islamabad. (Reuters)

Pakistani protesters from the Tehreek-i-Labaik Yah Rasool Allah Pakistan (TLYRAP) religious group gather around the coffin of a protester who was killed during clashes with police at a blocked flyover in Islamabad. (AFP Photo)

Pakistani rangers stand guard near protesters from the Tehreek-i-Labaik Yah Rasool Allah Pakistan (TLYRAP) religious group on a blocked street in Islamabad. (AFP Photo)

A Pakistani protester of the Tehreek-i-Labaik Yah Rasool Allah Pakistan (TLYRAP) religious group throws a tear gas shell back towards police. (AFP Photo)