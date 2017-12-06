 Plot to kill British PM Theresa May foiled: Reports | world-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 06, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Plot to kill British PM Theresa May foiled: Reports

A Sky news report said police believed there was a plan to launch an improvised explosive device at Downing Street and, in the chaos that ensued, attack and kill Theresa May.

world Updated: Dec 06, 2017 08:28 IST
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference during an European Union leaders summit in Brussels.
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May addresses a news conference during an European Union leaders summit in Brussels.(REUTERS File)

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday that two men arrested last week had been charged with terrorism offenses and would appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement that the men were arrested by its Counter Terrorism Command on Nov. 28.

It identified them as Naa’imur Zakariyah Rahman, 20, of north London, and Mohammed Aqib Imran, 21, of south-east Birmingham.

Sky News reported on Tuesday, citing sources, that police had foiled a plot to assassinate British Prime Minister Theresa May. The report said police believed there was a plan to launch an improvised explosive device at Downing Street and, in the chaos that ensued, attack and kill May.

Earlier on Tuesday, May’s spokesman said Britain had thwarted nine plots in the last 12 months.

more from world
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you