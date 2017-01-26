 Police in Bangladesh clash with protesters over power plant | world-news | Hindustan Times
Police in Bangladesh clash with protesters over power plant

world Updated: Jan 26, 2017 16:09 IST
AP, Dhaka
A Bangladeshi protestor throws a rock towards policemen during a protest demanding the scrapping of the proposed Rampal power plant, in Dhaka.(AP Photo)

Police in Bangladesh’s capital have fired tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse protesters demanding cancellation of a plan for a massive coal-fired power plant near ecologically sensitive mangrove forests on the coast. Five people were injured.

The protesters, consisting mostly of leftist political groups and citizens, had called for an eight-hour general strike in Dhaka on Thursday. The violence took place at Shahbagh intersection in Dhaka, but most of the city was unaffected.

The government insists that the planned 1.3-gigawatt Rampal power station near the Sundarbans, a world heritage site, is key to reaching its target of 24 gigawatts of electrical capacity by 2021.

UNESCO says the plant poses a serious threat to the Sundarbans.

